US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after acquiring an additional 775,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.52. 3,472,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,885. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50.

