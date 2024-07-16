US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 195.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPL traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $824.07. The company had a trading volume of 120,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,156. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $454.04 and a fifty-two week high of $834.52.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

