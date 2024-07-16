US Bancorp DE Sells 1,836 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,857,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,879,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.78. The company had a trading volume of 471,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,738. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

