US Bancorp DE Sells 27,720 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $64,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,314. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

