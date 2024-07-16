US Bancorp DE Sells 367 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.91. 396,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

