US Bancorp DE Sells 4,133 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $40,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.09.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $7.92 on Tuesday, hitting $567.07. The stock had a trading volume of 377,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $472.18 and a 52 week high of $569.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.59 and its 200 day moving average is $543.84. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

