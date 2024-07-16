US Bancorp DE Sells 6,092 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $44,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Invesco LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day moving average is $198.07. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $223.84.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

