US Bancorp DE Sells 62,047 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,881 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $56,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.08. 8,535,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,649. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

