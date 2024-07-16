US Bancorp DE Sells 8,735 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 4,105,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,161. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.48.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

