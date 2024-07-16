US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $84,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,799,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.39. 1,614,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,170. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $234.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

