Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Value Line during the first quarter worth about $346,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Value Line in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

