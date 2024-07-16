Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 298,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,913. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.