Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 296,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $61.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

