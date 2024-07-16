Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 7,093,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,485,767. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

