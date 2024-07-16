Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. 175,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,032. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

