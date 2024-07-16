Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 27,687 shares.The stock last traded at $208.14 and had previously closed at $204.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $983.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.90.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

