Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 27,687 shares.The stock last traded at $208.14 and had previously closed at $204.65.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $983.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.90.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.