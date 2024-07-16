Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $5.41 on Tuesday, hitting $196.22. 641,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,524. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $196.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.