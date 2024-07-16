Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.24 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $864,943.02 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00043893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,611,747,113 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

