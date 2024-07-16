Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.26 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02232993 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

