Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 8.7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.56. 562,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 682,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veracyte Stock Up 13.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,631.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,909 shares of company stock worth $163,382. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 105.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

