Vertcoin Tops One Day Volume of $23,034.78 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $23,034.78 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,825.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.00594846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00111737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00036055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00248400 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00070016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,832,547 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

