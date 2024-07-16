Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $496.93

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $496.93 and last traded at $493.37, with a volume of 150314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $490.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

