Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 224 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in RTX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

