Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.46. 132,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.