Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NIKE by 13,094.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $169,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,840,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,225,629. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

