Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

MA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.70. The company had a trading volume of 631,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $413.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

