Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

