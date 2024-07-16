Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.58. 705,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $239.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

