Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,664 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

