Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 448 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,233,000 after buying an additional 320,915 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,648,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 807,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 657,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after buying an additional 334,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. 251,605 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.