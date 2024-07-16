Victorian Plumbing Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.52 (LON:VIC)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

LON:VIC opened at GBX 91.51 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12-month low of GBX 71.25 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.71) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

