Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 4.8%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.92. 156,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,897,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.