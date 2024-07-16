Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $58.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.57.

VCTR opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 486.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

