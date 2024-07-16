Visionary (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Visionary Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Visionary Company Profile
Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.
