Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 55,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.21.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
