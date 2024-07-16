Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 55,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

