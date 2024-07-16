Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of IDE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.68.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
