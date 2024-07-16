Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.25 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00005205 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $95.49 million and $5.25 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,303.80 or 1.00013831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011922 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00072152 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.42808801 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $4,903,741.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

