Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.70. 442,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.73.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.