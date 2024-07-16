Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 30 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $435.16. 641,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.75. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

