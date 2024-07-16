Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $171,000 Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 2,238,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

