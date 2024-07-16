Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Globe Life (GL)

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/10/2024 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Globe Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Globe Life had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.51. 1,075,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Globe Life Inc alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 14.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.