Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,574,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 243.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 180,772 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $2,760,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

