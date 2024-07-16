West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Lessened by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 808.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.3 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.65 and its 200 day moving average is $358.03. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

