Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in June

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 742,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

