Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.31

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.31 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 53080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,481,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,722 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

