Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 150,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 174,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $242,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 733,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

