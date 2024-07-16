Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.36 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cryoport by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after buying an additional 807,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cryoport by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $2,905,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

CYRX traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $423.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.59. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

