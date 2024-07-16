Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $720,502,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,850,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.75.

NYSE MCO traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $450.53. The company had a trading volume of 359,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,152. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

