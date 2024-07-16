Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 322,053 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11,052.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,325,000 after acquiring an additional 175,956 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $18,944,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.04. The company had a trading volume of 616,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,145. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

