Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.92. 2,051,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,185. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.37.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

